The Twilight Saga movies ruled the early 2000s, becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Recently, Twilight and The Twilight Saga: New Moon were released in theaters in North America, and both landed a place in the top 5 domestic rankings on their respective opening days. However, one of them won with its higher re-release opening day collection, which won the race by almost a million’s gap. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There are six films in the Twilight franchise featuring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in key roles. According to reports, the movie has collected over $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. In North America, the films have grossed over $ 41.3 billion in their lifetime runs.

Twilight & The Twilight Saga: New Moon’s re-release day 1 box office collections in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Twilight, which is the first film in the franchise, collected $1.5 million on its re-release day at the box office in North America. It landed at #2 in domestic rankings, beating new releases including Regretting You and The Black Phone 2, among others.

On the other hand, The Twilight Saga: New Moon stayed below $1 million on its re-release opening day at the box office in North America. The second installment in the franchise collected $0.59 million at the domestic box office. Therefore, Twilight is leading by 154% in terms of collection in this race, with a higher opening day among the two re-releases.

More about the films

Twilight’s overseas re-release collection is also really commendable. The film has raked in $2.26 million at the international box office so far. Therefore, allied to the domestic re-release gross, the worldwide collection on this re-release stands at $3.8 million. The film was in the theaters for one day only, and that might be the case for New Moon as well. However, there is no record of its re-release collection in international markets.

Following this re-release, the worldwide total for Twilight has reached $412.3 million, and that of The Twilight Saga: New Moon is $712.10 million.

