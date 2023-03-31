Board games are fun, but the ones that are created out of our fantasies, like the iconic 90s board game, Dungeons & Dragons, where we embody the characters to look for hidden treasures, fight magical creatures and use powers to fight evil, emerging as heroes… those are the best kind! What if we said this board game could come to life? Well, it has! With the talented direction of John Francis Dale and Jonathan Goldstein and starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, this film promises to be the ultimate escape from reality. Here are 5 reasons why you won’t want to miss this adrenaline-fueled, fantasy adventure:

Funny, chaotic and accidental heroes

Advertisement

Advertisement

A band of misfits, including a thief, his sidekick, a sorcerer, and a druid, find themselves on an involuntary mission to save the world, becoming accidental heroes. What’s hilarious is that this wasn’t even their original mission, and despite the change, the group continues to get sidetracked, resulting in witty dialogue and hilarious situations. We can all relate to their tendency to get distracted constantly!

Cinematic Holy Grail – Drama, Comedy and Adventure

The fact that a bunch of misfits end up with the task of saving the world and accidentally becoming heroes gives people a good laugh. The group is funny, highly skilled, and capable of battling their enemies with spells and swords. We get to experience the thrill of the adventure through their eyes in Dungeons & Dragons.

The board game is great, but isn’t the movie better?

Don’t come after us just yet! Playing the board game and letting your imagination run wild as we embody the characters is incredibly fun, but the movie has given life and colour to our fantasies. The monsters are bigger and better, and watching our characters fight to complete their mission is even more exciting to see on the big screen. Watching the film in a theatre will allow you to experience it fully.

Chris Pine’s love for the OG game shines through

Our favourite Chris of Hollywood has a very special reason for taking up the role in this movie. He played a round of the game with his nephew and was floored by how fun and imaginative it was! He brings back the magic of this uber-cool game through his character, and we love him for this decision! Another fun fact: Chris ran while his poor Dungeons & Dragons co-stars jumped around fighting monsters. In an interview, he mentioned that he didn’t have any stunts, he just ran his heart out in the movie!

The worldwide reviews back our words

The international reviews are out, and critics love the movie. We’ll save you the effort of going through them. According to BBC, the movie is warm and upbeat, and Seattle Times declared the movie has rolled a natural 20. IGN says it’s a visual feast of fantasy landscapes. Overall, Dungeons & Dragons is unique for giving life to an iconic board game and standing out as a vibrant action adventure, contrary to the generic dark theme of monster-slaying adventure flicks.

Don’t overthink, sit back and get ready to experience the thrilling joyride of monster-slaying and casting magic spells. Book your tickets at the nearest PVR and INOX theatres.

Must Read: John Wick Bhojpuri Dub Is The Video You Need To See As Keanu Reeves Wear His Iconic Suit For ‘Samajik’ Party, Netizens Saying, “Sasura Pencil Kaha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News