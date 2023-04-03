Suniel Shetty Pens A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Pal Ajay Devgn: "Wishing You A Super Super..."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended birthday wishes for his ‘Dilwale’ co-star and friend Ajay Devgn. As the actor has been in news lately for his latest movie ‘Bholaa’ which is a massive success at the box office, Suniel wished him a successful year ahead.

He shared a candid picture with Ajay and tweeted: “Happy birthday, Ajay Devgan, my dear friend. Wishing you a super super successful year ahead Ajjjjjj!!. Stay blessed.”

The tweet is a reflection of the strong bond that Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn share, which has only grown stronger over the years.

Ajay Devgn, who was born on April 2, 1969, turned 54 on April 2, 2023. His birthday has become more special with the success of his film ‘Bholaa’ which also stars Pranutan Bahl. The film has earned more than Rs 30 crore so far and continues to draw audiences to theatres.

Hey #Bholaa mere dost @ajaydevgn aapko janamdin ki dher saari shubhkamnayein❤️. Wish you a super super successful year ahead Ajjjjjjjj 👊!! Stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/m4uZkhnDQm — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2023

Ajay started his career with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ in 1991 and later became successful with ‘Jigar’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, ‘Singham’, ‘Tnahaji’, ‘Drishyam 1 and 2’ among others.

