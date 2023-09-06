BLACKPINK is undoubtedly one of the A-lister K-pop groups in South Korea. The members, including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, enjoy massive fan following because of their epic performances. The BLINKS, the name used for all BLACKPINK fans, love them individually for their separate personalities. And, out of all the four, Jennie is currently living the time of her life being among the most popular K-Pop idols.

This BLACKPINK member needs no introduction. Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, being one of the most talented one has been exploring various fields on her own, including acting, singing and rapping. The K-pop idol has earned a royal lifestyle for herself, thanks to her hardwork and dedication.

Recently, Jennie treated herself to a luxurious resort in Arizona, whose per-night cost ranges from $3,425 to a whopping $7,075, depending on the size of the room and the amenities you use. Again, a few days back, she had shared multiple photos of herself, posing on top of the hood of a Porsche car, on her Instagram account. One photo among those also showed Jennie sitting in the driver’s seat and a J logo on the front of the car, evoking envy among the fans.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

But what grabbed the attention was Jennie’s English name, Jennie Ruby Jane, engraved on the side of the car. For the unversed, the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has been designed by the 27-year-old singer herself. Last year, Porsche and Jennie had joined hands in directly designing this car through a program named Sonderwench program and this was the first time when a Korean celebrity designed a car for herself.

Check out:

Jennie, who has an estimated net worth of $20 million or INR 164 crore approx, claims that the design of the car is inspired by the image of pure clouds within the intense black and that’s why she chose the colors blue and black and blue for the exterior of her luxury car. For the interior, she chose white to create the feeling of floating amid the clouds.

The photos of Jennie’s self-designed car left the netizens in awe. One fan commented, “Truly rich and pretty,” while another said, “It’s amazing that even her name is engraved”. A third comment read, “It matches Jennie’s image perfectly”.

Well, what do you think of Jennie‘s personalised car? Let us know.

