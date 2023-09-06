YoonA, the South Korean singer and actress, is currently living the time of her life. Apart from being at the peak of her career, she is also leading the fashion industry by becoming the ambassador of a luxury jewellery brand. The actress, who was recently seen in King The Land, turned heads at a recent Qeelin event and left everyone in awe, giving away major Boss Lady vibes.

The singer-actress has been in the spotlight for over 15 years now. She started off as a part of the K-pop band Girls’ Generation and also went on to pursue acting. She is now among the most popular K-pop stars and actresses in the industry.

A few months ago, YoonA, whose real name is Im Yoon-ah, was announced as the ambassador of the jewellery brand Qeelin. The jewellery brand is inspired by Chinese and French styles and was introduced in Paris in 2004. At the pop-up store event, the 33-year-old star appeared looking the finest among all.

For the event, YoonA proved she is here to slay as she arrived in a stunning black blazer dress. The mini dress perfectly fit her perfectly and featured a wavy design on the neckline. The actress paired the dress with matching knee-high leather boots with pencil heels.

Coming to her makeup, YoonA looked as flawless as ever with a light base and blush. She left her locks open and neatly straightened them. To complete her look, she opted for various jewellery pieces, including a sleek bracelet, some rings and guitar-shaped earrings. These were the same earrings that the actress wore in the Netflix show King The Land as she played the role of Sa-rang. Check her pictures making rounds on Twitter here:

For the unversed, King The Land also featured Lee Jun-ho.

