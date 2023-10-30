Margot Robbie is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. She is not only admired for her acting skills and humble personality but she is also known for her fashion and beauty sense. She is a skincare lover, and it is quite evident in her Barbie-like skin texture. But do you know how much she spends on her skincare products? Well, we will come to that part, but before that, find out that one product that she swears by and never misses to carry in her bag.

It’s a tinted lip balm! Margot is known for keeping her makeup none to minimal, and once, in an interview with Harper Bazaar, the actress had said, “I don’t like wearing lipstick,” and revealed, “lip balm with a bit of a stain”, which is why the tinted lip balm comes at her rescue. And if Margot swears by it, you must give it a try, and we promise it’s budget-friendly, too.

Back in 2016, Margot Robbie mentioned to Vogue that she used to apply the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm, which comes with a budget-friendly price of only $10. This refreshing lip balm is one of the items in Margot‘s skincare products that we can actually afford. Otherwise, the diva’s heavy luxurious items cost $1,650, as the Wolf of the Wall Street actress referenced her products in her different interviews, including the Burt’s Bees tinted balm in the shade of pink Rose, as mentioned in an InStyle report.

Well, this lip balm you can easily buy from Amazon as it comes under $9 during Prime Day. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab yours!

For the unversed, this lip balm gives a semi-sheer wash of natural-looking color to your lips and leaves a moisturized texture. It has a balmy effect, not a sticky one. It keeps your lips hydrated for over eight hours as it is made from beeswax, coconut oil, and olive fruit oil, along with lanolin and shea butter. And it gives a shine with a single stroke, so you can even go mirrorless with it. The balm comes in six different hues of red and pink, which is just perfect for your everyday look.

What do you think of giving Margot Robbie’s recommended tinted lip balm a try and getting Barbie-like shiny lips?

