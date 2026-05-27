Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is the latest Star Wars movie, released this past weekend. The Jon Favreau film is crossing the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. The Star Wars movie is also set to recover its hefty budget at the worldwide box office. The Mandalorian and Grogu’s extended opening weekend gross is less than Solo: A Star Wars Story’s, which recorded one of the lowest opening weekends among Disney-era Star Wars movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Star Wars film collected on its extended weekend at the worldwide box office?

The Star Wars movie missed the $100 million domestic box-office milestone on its opening weekend. It collected $16.4 million on its first Monday, which was Memorial Day. It is the lowest first Monday ever for Star Wars films under Disney. It dipped by 25.5% from Sunday, and with that, the film hit $98.1 million over the 4-day opening weekend.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu remains at #1 in the domestic box office rankings and is expected to stay put. The Star Wars movie collected $63 million at the international box office on its opening weekend [via Box Office Mojo]. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $161.09 million. It is expected to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $98.1 million

International – $63.0 million

Worldwide – $161.1 million

Set to recover its net production cost.

According to reports, the Jon Favreau-helmed The Mandalorian and Grogu was made on a net budget of $165 million. It has probably recovered the net production cost already at the box office. Recovering the hefty production cost is a significant achievement for the movie. According to industry standards, the film needs about $413 million to break even at the box office. Therefore, the film does have an achievable break-even target and can roll over into profitable territory.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu follows Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu who embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure. The Jon Favreau-helmed Star Wars was released on May 22.

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