Holland is a much-awaited thriller directed by a celebrated female director, Mimi Cave. The movie also sits in line with Nicole Kidman’s plan to work with at least one female director every 18 months to give the female directors a chance to showcase their talent.

What is the plot of Nicole Kidman’s Film Holland?

Nicole Kidman stars as Nancy Vandergroot, a housewife living with her husband and children in the quaint town of Holland, Michigan. She is religious and homely, like most other women of the town. The views of the town are somewhat orthodox, as we see them discuss that only Dutch tap dancing is an acceptable form of dance and other dance forms are taboo.

The trailer starts off on a normal front, until Fred, Nancy’s husband informs the family that he will be staying overnight in another town for work purposes. She begins to suspect her husband and her suspicion eventually leads to the uncovering of secrets and double standards of the town.

In the trailer, we see a town that looks quite unsuspecting to the untrained eye. However, if one were to look closer, they would find that all dry and sundry have secrets of their own which are covered up by their pretentious behavior and stories. There is an unsettling tone to Nancy’s narration of her life in Holland that makes the audience suspect a larger and more sinister game at play. Going by the poster in the film, one can expect physical violence of some kind in the film.

The secondary cast of the film includes Gael Garcia Bernan as Dave Delgado, who gets involved with Nancy and her family. Rachel Senott is Candy Deboer, Isaac Kresner and Jeff Pope are Shawn and Squiggs Graumann, respectively.

Are you as excited for this one as we are? Well, Holland is slated to premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest Festival on March 9, followed by a worldwide OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2025.

Watch the trailer for Nicole Kidman’s upcoming thriller film Holland here:

