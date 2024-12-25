Nicole Kidman has immersed herself in a relentless stream of work, sparking concern among her loved ones who fear she hasn’t fully faced the grief of losing her mother, Janelle.

Despite enduring a heartbreaking loss in September, the Hollywood icon shows no signs of slowing down, leaving those close to her worried about the toll it may take on her emotional and mental well-being.

Things are Reportedly Getting Out of Hand for Nicole Kidman

“Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break,” an insider said. “It’d be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she’s got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she’s the lead.”

“Surely it’s going to take a toll. She’s not superwoman,” the concerned source said.

The ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ star’s mother’s death came on the heels of her being honored at the Venice Film Festival for her role in ‘Babygirl,’ a moment Kidman had to cut short due to the devastating news.

Janelle’s final words to Nicole, urging her to prioritize self-care, were poignant, yet it seems the actress has channeled her pain into an unrelenting work ethic.

Nicole Kidman Worked on Sex Major Projects Alone This Year

This year alone, Kidman has juggled six major projects, including Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple,’ Paramount+’s ‘Lioness,’ and ‘Babygirl,’ where she played a lead role in an intense, emotionally charged narrative.

With another five projects lined up for 2025—including ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3, a ‘Practical Magic’ sequel with Sandra Bullock, and ‘Welcome to Holland’—it seems Kidman’s schedule offers no room for respite.

“Knowing Nicole she will add a few more projects onto her plate by this time next year too,” the insider added.

Keith Urban Considered Stepping Back from His Touring to Support Nicole Kidman

Friends and family have started voicing their concerns, noting the heavy nature of her roles and the toll they might take on her already fragile state.

While her husband, Keith Urban, has reportedly considered stepping back from his touring commitments to support her, those closest to Kidman wonder how long she can sustain this grueling pace.

“The big worry on everyone’s mind is, how much can she take?” and added husband Keith Urban suggested giving up on touring following the end of his Las Vegas residency in order to support his wife,” the insider said. “He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice,” the source said.

In private moments, Nicole has opened up about feeling untethered without her mother, describing Janelle as her “guardian angel” and her “guiding light.”

Despite her loss, Kidman’s work has become her refuge, though it’s unclear if it’s helping her heal or simply distracting her from her grief.

