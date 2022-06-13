Jennifer Aniston, popular known for portraying the evergreen iconic Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends is one of the most spoken about celebrities in the world. Everything she does makes headlines and to be honest, it is always interesting. While she continues to create waves across with her The Morning Show, her personal front is no less than super interesting. The actor is known for being upfront and quite vocal about everything. But did you know she roams around with a cooler in her car?

Advertisement

Well, Aniston is a star who does everything on her terms. The star now launches a Vital Proteins & Jennifer Aniston Bars chain and reveals some secrets about her eating habits. She breaks down for fondness for Pilates over the rigorous workout routines she has done in the past.

Advertisement

While doing so, Jennifer Aniston revealed she has an on-the-go cooler in her car. What is it for? Easy, to store chilled water and vitamins. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Jennifer Aniston cannot live without her protein bars. “Right before my workout, I’ll have a little bit of a bar, then a little bit after and I’m totally satiated until I get to lunch,” she told E! News. “If I’m driving around all day, it’s usually my cooler in the car and I’ll have it on my way home so I’m not so starving that I just eat like, crap or to eat too much.”

She then went on to explain why she keeps a stocked-up cooler with chilled water and vitamins. “The cooler happened because I’ve learned my lesson,” Jennifer Aniston explained. “Living as we live in California, you go to get your bar and you open the package and it’s just like a melted Easter gone bad disaster.”

Aniston added, “I’m a bar person, I love a protein bar. It’s great to have something you can grab and throw in your bag and just have it for the day.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Mila Kunis Collabs With Indian Superhero Creator Sharad Devarajan – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram