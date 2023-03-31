Scarlett Johansson’s style has evolved tremendously over the years. Over the years, she switched her sartorial picks from flashy and flamboyant to graceful and classy. While the actress still plays around with bold colours and embroideries, she’s always seen in outfits with sharp structures and well-defined silhouettes. To explain Scarlett‘s style evolution better, today, we bring you her look from the 70th Emmy Awards 2018. Scroll on to learn more.

Scarlett Johansson was the highest-paid Hollywood actress in 2018. This is the same year when the actress made things official with her then-boyfriend, Colin Jost, by arriving together at the premiere of her movie Avengers: Infinity War. They appeared together in the same year at the Emmys, where Scarlett served us a stunning all-white look.

For Emmys 2018, Scarlett Johansson wore a custom white gown by Balmain. As mentioned earlier, the actress’s love for embroideries and structures was seen clearly in the dress. The off-shoulder attire with cut sleeves posed a plunging V-neckline extending to her upper torso. The cinched waist accentuated Scarlett’s hourglass figure. The lower part of the outfit flaunted well-defined pleats, complementing the Black Widow‘s figure beautifully.

Take A Look:

Scarlett Johansson at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, September 17th, 2018. 📸: https://t.co/eBPbl4zdtF pic.twitter.com/JTFDV4LhSe — Scarlett Johansson Brasil | Fã site (@johanssonbr) September 19, 2021

If you notice carefully, the hem of the gown fell freely on the ground without making a dramatic effect. It added a delicate touch to the attire’s well-crafted silhouette and kept the overall vibe of the look effortless and classy. The entire fabric was covered with white sequins, which neither made the gown look dull nor too loud. The lack of any other colour on the outfit made Scarlett Johansson look pristine and poised. The thigh-high slit at one side added an oomph factor to the dress. Our only complaint is the white fabric peaking out right where the slit ends on the thigh. We feel it could have been designed better.

The actress sported a bob-layered hairstyle and wore statement drop earrings. For a daytime event, Scarlett kept the makeup muted and opted for light pink glossy lips and glittery eyes with sharp winged eyeliner. She completed the look with silver strappy heels and looked like an absolute angel.

Scarlett Johansson once again taught us how to ace a feminine and powerful look at once.

