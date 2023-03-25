We have said it before and will say it again – Scarlett Johansson is an icon and will always be. Whether it is her sartorial picks, perfect body, hypnotising looks or husky voice, the actress is an absolute goddess and the epitome of perfection. But sadly, even the best of us often make mistakes. Scarlett did too, and well, it wasn’t a mistake…it was a fashion disaster!

The Black Widow actress wore an azure mini dress at the Hollywood Awards Gala 2003. The year was quite significant for her in terms of her career. This dress would also be noteworthy, as it would go down in history as one of Scarlett’s worst fashion moments. Scroll on to learn more.

In 2003, Scarlett Johansson gave some fantastic performances in movies like Lost In Translation and The Girl With A Pearl Earring. Hollywood’s A-list directors wanted to work with the star, and her confidence was visible in how she carried herself. She did everything from cutting her blond hair short to wearing revealing outfits gracefully. The same year, she attended the Hollywood Awards Gala Ceremony, but in a somewhat tacky dress.

Take a Look:

#Scarlettjohansson left little to the imagination in this outfit at the Hollywood Movie Awards in October 2003. pic.twitter.com/0D8RotRQgo — Jessica Torrado (@jessicagirl77) June 5, 2014

The entire outfit was a pure disaster for Scarlett Johansson, and hardly anything was right with it. It was bad, it was awful, and it’s making us want to scream, “My eyes, my eyes!” like Phoebe from Friends. Let’s start with the fabric.

While velvet is considered a regal fabric, it was not doing the job on the diva. The material looked crushed and dull, and even the beautiful azure hue could not save it. Coming to the silhouette, it seemed someone wrapped a piece of cloth around Scarlett without paying much attention to her hourglass body type. The halter neck, plunging neckline that bared it all, and the backless detailing might have labelled the dress as s*xy, but it was simply not classy. The worst bit was the green inner layer of the dress that was visible only at certain ends.

The designer did Scarlett Johansson dirty, and it’s horrible. The actress was the only saving grace, as she still looked beautiful. She looked confident in the outfit and felt s*xy. Scarlett went for a dewy base, soft eyes with green lenses and nude lips.

This might have been called a bold, daring, and risky attire in 2003, but we wish Scarlett Johansson had not taken this risk.

