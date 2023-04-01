Deepika Padukone Drools As She Sees Shah Rukh Khan In Black, Says She's "Dead"

Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.

Shah Rukh suited up in a black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and a black blazer, paired with a diamond pendant for the event. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan at the event.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of SRK’s look for the event. She wrote: “DEADDDD !!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india.”

Soon after, Deepika Padukone commented on the post: “Me Too!”

SRK and Deepika Padukone were seen sharing screen space in this year’s blockbuster Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

On the work front, SRK has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. Deepika will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.

