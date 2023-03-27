John Abraham is one of the handsomest hunks in Bollywood, and there’s no doubt about that. His past relationship with B-town diva Bipasha Basu is known by all. They were once the IT couple of Bollywood, however, things didn’t turn out the way it supposed to be, and the couple broke ties with each other leaving their massive fanbase upset.

John is known for his wit and brain, if not just his looks and acting skills. He has always been very vocal about his feelings and never shied away from speaking the truth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once, John Abraham had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, along with Vivek Oberoi and talked his heart out while giving savage answers to Karan’s questions. During the rapid-fire, when he was asked why women find John s*xy, he answered, “honesty”. When Karan further pestered him with the answer, John said, “I think it’s more honesty on camera, unassuming.

In the next set of questions under his take on the following statements, when John Abraham was asked “Only s*x and Shah Rukh Khan sells”, John said “False” and when Karan further asked what else sells, his answer was crystal clear that “good films sell”.

In the same segment, when Karan Johar asked John Abraham to reveal the on-screen moment between him and Bipasha Basu that had turned him on, the Dhoom actor revealed, “the start of Jadu Hai Nasha Hai the song in Jism.” Later, when Karan asked about the best part of being in a relationship with an actress, John shared, “You’re an actress’s boyfriend”, and when asked about the worst part, he said, “that you have a lot of other actors indirectly to compete with.”

Karan, in the same rapid-fire session, asked John working out or making out – and the Jism actor’s response left us in splits. Without wasting a second, he said, “Working out while making out”. And uff, we felt that right!

When Karan Johar asked what’s the s*xiest thing about Bipasha Basu, the then-boyfriend started to list them. John Abraham shared, “Her voice, body, face…”

After the video went viral on social media after getting shared by ‘johnabraham.nesia’ on Instagram, netizens poured their comments on the same and lauded the actor for being so honest, witty and just about right with his answers. A few even shipped John and Bipasha badly, as one of the comments can be read as, “Idk but he seemed better with Bipasha… looked happier then.” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐒𝐘 ✾ (@johnabraham.nesia)

Well, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were once clearly in so much love, and this interview is proof of the same. But at the same time, nothing lasts forever, and both of them have moved on in their lives. While Bipasha is happily married to Karan Singh Grover, John has tied the knot with Priya Runchal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Kapoor Drops A Sensual Pool Photo Making Her Relationship Instagram Official With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News