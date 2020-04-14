Amid Lockdown, John Abraham’s Wife Priya Runchal Relives Good Old Days, Shares Throwback Pics With Family!

John Abraham’s loving wife Priya Runchal is known to be a private person and does not indulge too much in social media activities. However, on rare occasions, she can be seen sharing pictures with him. Amid the lockdown period, Priya took to social media to share a few unseen pictures from a wedding. In the pictures, Priya poses not only with John but also with the family.

Priya wrote on the post: ‘Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love’

Take a look:

As soon as Priya shared the pictures, comments started pouring in on the post.

Priya is a very private person and does not like to be the centre of the limelight, hence stays away from it. Priya is an investment banker and loves to do her work.

The couple tied the knot back in 2013 in a secret ceremony, away from all the hullabaloo of the media and the industry. The news of his marriage became public only when he wished his fans on New Year and signed off as “John and Priya Abraham”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, John Abraham, who was last seen in Pagalpanti, will be seen next on the big screen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Post that, he will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. While all films have been affected due to the lockdown, Sanjay is working on the final cut of Mumbai Saga virtually, with his team. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal and Jackie Shroff.

