Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor, who started off his career as a background dancer, went on to become one of the most loved and adored artists in the industry. He has given many noteworthy performances, including Jab We Met, Haider, Kabir Singh, and many more. However, the actor had several times made headlines not only for his professional but also for his personal life. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Shahid had an epic reaction to Simi Garewal’s question about his relationship. Scroll below to read the details!

The actor was linked to many Bollywood divas, but his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the major highlights of his life. The duo has now moved on in their respective and are happily married. But once Shahid had appeared on Simi Garewal’s show and was asked about being in a relationship for a long period of time & his reply will leave you in splits.

Shahid Kapoor was once madly in love with B- town’s Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo dated each other for a long period of time but wasn’t able to get married. Shahid once appeared on Simi’s show and indulged in a candid conversation. The actor was asked, “You had a four and half years relationship which is a very long time in today’s time.” To which the actor promptly replied, “Yeah it is, I know. Four and a half year relationship is a very long time. So many more options in life. I don’t know what I was thinking.” The clip was shared by a Photoblogger page on Instagram with the caption, ‘Make sense’, and as soon as it caught the attention of netizens, they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Kabir Singh after therapy.”

Another was quick to notice that it was hinted towards Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, “He dodged a bullet with Kareena.”

“More Shahid content.”

“She did not deserve you.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙃𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙪 𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖 (@thatphotoblogger)

A lot of users even dropped fire emojis and wrote True Af in the comment section. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan parted ways after the release of Jab We Met, but they will always remain one of the most adored couples of B-Town.

