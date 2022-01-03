The COVID scare is once again back with a new variant, called Omicron. Slowly spreading its wings once again across India, the virus seems to now have taken a rough hold over the Bollywood industry, as every other actor and their family members are now falling prey to the virus. The newest addition to this list is B-town’s iconic actor, Prem Chopra, and his wife Uma Chopra.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Dr. Jalil Parkar has stated that Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and Uma Chopra were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19. However, the dr also stated that the actor and his wife will be discharged from the hospital in the next few days.

Dr. Jalil Parkar told in a statement, “They both (Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra) have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well.”

The 86-year-old veteran actor had made his debut in Bollywood with Bharat Bhushan-starer Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh in the year 1960. However, it was actually a Punjabi film titled Chaudhary Karnail which ended up winning a National Award and got Prem noticed all across the entertainment industry. The actor married his wife Uma in the year 1969. His wife is said to be a fashion designer.

Meanwhile, other than Prem and his wife, recently, actor John Abraham revealed that he and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19. Famous producer Ekta Kapoor has also recently tested positive for the virus.

We wish Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra a speedy recovery.

