Uorfi Javed has become an internet sensation for a reason. The diva who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT never misses a chance to make our heads turn, leaving our eyes wide open and jaws dropped to the floor. While the fashion police hail her fashion choices, trolls don’t miss a chance to bash the actress, especially for her religion. In the latest video, the actress has made it clear that she is not practising any religion and is an atheist.

Earlier, Urofi was in the news when she had Tweeted about not being able to find a place to live as Muslim landlords criticised her clothes and Hindu Landlords criticised her religion. The actress has finally broken her silence for often being trolled for her religion.

In a recent interview, Uorfi Javed confirmed that she’s an atheist and doesn’t follow any religion. Speaking to ZoomTV, the Bigg Boss OTT star said, “I don’t follow Islam, so how does it matter. You cant throw your religion at me. Meri maa mujhe nahi force karti Islam follow karne ko. I am not a practicing Muslim. I don’t force my thoughts, I am an atheist.”

Earlier in an interview, Uorfi Javed had stated that despite being a Muslim girl, the most hate comments she receives are from Muslim people who believe that she’s tarnishing the image of Islam. She had further said that she doesn’t believe in Islam because Muslim Men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community.

Further making it clear Uorfi confirmed that she will never marry a Muslim guy as she doesn’t believe in Islam and doesn’t follow any religion. She also doesn’t care who she will fall in love with. Adding that she should be free to marry whoever she wants to.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s perception? Do let us know.

