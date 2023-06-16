Uorfi Javed exudes confidence and it’s all one needs to rise and shine in today’s world. There have been numerous occassions when the Bigg Boss OTT fame diva faced brutal trolling but nothing fazed her. An embarassing situation happened when she accidentally tripped while clicking a selfie with fans during latest outing. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Uorfi rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to get evicted but probably the one who’s achieved the most fame. She showcases her creativity with bizarre outfit trends, styles herself using pizza, wires, garbage bags and so much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent spotting, Uorfi Javed donned a stylish fuchsia pink crop top and paired it up with beige coloured trousers. She completed her look with a ponytail and black high heels. Things were all good until she suddenly tripped and fell down while clicking selfie with a fan.

However, Uorfi Javed handled the situation with utmost confidence. She was far from embarassed as several members from her team came forward to help her. Unfortunately, netizens began brutally trolling her over the incident.

A user wrote, “Kya matlab pehle se giri hui nahi”

Another commented, “Thoda or girr gyi aaj..”

“Roj hi to girti he aj thodaa or gir gayi,” a comment read.

“Acha hua top jeans pahni thi Agar atrangi kapde pahni hoti to sab se samne khol jata,” a user wrote.

A troll reacted, “Pehli baar gire huye insan ko girta hua dekha he 😂”

Check out the viral video ft Uorfi Javed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Unique Decor Of The House Unveiled, Theme Features Recycled Elements

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News