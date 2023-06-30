Ameesha Patel is all set to step into the role of Sakeena alongside Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh in Gadar 2. While we earlier reported the actress seemingly sharing a spoiler about the upcoming period action drama, we now bring you her tweet about the struggles the film’s crew faced while shooting in Chandigarh owing to Anil Sharma Production.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Ameesha shared four tweets highlighting the issues the crew members of her upcoming film faced during the Chandigarh schedule. While pointing out the problems caused due to Anil Sharma Production’s mismanagement, the actress also thanked Zee Studios for stepping in and rectifying the issues and completing the film. Scroll below to read her tweets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calling out Anil Sharma Productions for their mismanagement while shooting Gadar 2 in Chandigarh, Ameesha Patel’s first tweet read, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH.”

Ameesha Patel’s following tweet read, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS! Yes, they did not! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company.” The Gadar 2 actress then tweeted, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… Show more”

Ameesha’s final tweet regarding the issue read, “All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… Show more.”

Check out Ameesha Patel’s tweets here:

Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!! 1/4 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Aamir Naik in lead roles, the Anil Sharma-directed and produced film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Won’t See John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan Joining Super Flop Akshay Kumar Claims KRK, Netizens’ Funny Reaction Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News