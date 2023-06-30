Shah Rukh Khan took the box office by storm with Pathaan, which was released earlier this year. Now fans are eagerly waiting for his next release Jawan. The film has created a lot of buzz ahead of its teaser release. Fans are speculating on dates and earnestly waiting.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film has been in the headlines for a long time. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be playing important roles in the film besides SRK. Ahead of the teaser release, a video clip claiming to be leaked from the teaser is going viral. Read on to find the truth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video is going viral online and is creating a buzz among fans. King Khan may be seen flying through the air while holding what appears to be a pointed javelin in the leaked teaser. The exciting teaser then introduces Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan.

Take A Look:

The official trailer for Jawan will be released on either 7 July or 15 July, and it will be the biggest digital launch ever. Recent reports claimed that Jawan’s teaser will be launched in Chennai by a special guest and that the official release date will be disclosed upon confirmation. The release of the teaser will be followed by the release of songs and a trailer, as well as the start of the stars’ two-month marketing campaign, it was further said.

Jawan will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu this year on September 7. Sanya Malhotra will reportedly have a significant role alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s dual role.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan gave the biggest blockbuster, Pathaan, earlier this year. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film collected more than Rs. 1000 crore worldwide.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Won’t See John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan Joining Super Flop Akshay Kumar Claims KRK, Netizens’ Funny Reaction Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News