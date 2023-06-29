Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were probably the most unusual casting ever in the history of Indian Cinema but also one of the most successful on-screen casting with brilliant chemistry, which worked wonders for their film Gadar. Their awkward yet believable chemistry was so convincing that it once started the rumours of the actors having an affair.

However, Ameesha Patel was not very comfortable with the rumour and she was rather perplexed. She was once asked about the same in an interview, and being fed up with the affair rumours she had a cold and weird reaction to her being linked to the Gadar actor.

Later, when the film was a success, Sunny Deol sat down for an elaborate interview with Filmfare, and he was told what Ameesha told the media about their alleged affair! The interviewer told Sunny Deol, “Ameesha Patel said, “Linking me with Sunny is like linking me to a wall.” What are your reactions to that comment?”

The Betaab actor was rather surprised by this frustrated and cold comment. He said, “Did she really say that? Well, linking me to Ameesha is like linking me to Wall’s ice cream. How’s that for a retort?” The actor tried to diffuse the situation with a rather bad joke. However, he further talked about his co-star in the most polite manner.

Talking about the Gadar actress, Sunny Deol said, “Honestly, Ameesha’s a nice girl and extremely talented. We got along well, but that’s all. There’s neither smoke nor fire here.”

For the unversed, Gadar was released in 2001 and is considered one of the classics in the history of Indian Cinema. Interestingly Ameesha Patel was not the first choice for the film. It was reportedly offered to many leading ladies of that time, including Kajol. Director Anil Sharma earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, confirmed, “I had approached several big actresses of the time; Neelam was definitely not one of them. They all had some problem or the other. Some didn’t like the story; others didn’t like us. Some had their own personal agendas; some didn’t want to do period films.”

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are currently gearing up for Gadar 2. The film stars them along with Utkarsh Sharma, the boy who played their son in Gadar as well at the age of 7 and is now 29.

