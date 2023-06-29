Adipurush is receiving backlash from left, right and centre. Apart from the ticket-paying audience, many renowned celebrities from the entertainment industry have expressed their displeasure over the making and use of dialogues in the Prabhas starrer. Even the film’s actor Lavi Pajni said he wasn’t happy with dialogues. Amid all this negativity, actor Siddhant Karnick has come out defending the biggie and Om Raut’s vision for it.

For the unversed, the film is being criticized for its objectionable ‘tapori’ dialogues and too much modernisation. Recently, Lavi Pajni, who played Kumbhkaran in the Prabhas led magnum opus, expressed his displeasure about the dialogues by saying, “As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too,” while talking to Aaj Tak.

Now, Siddhant Karnick aka Adipurush’s Vibhishan has shown his support for the film and Om Raut’s direction. While talking to ETimes, he said, “I see my nephews and even some adult friends of mine wearing superhero T-shirts which are largely fictional characters like Spiderman and Superman. And here we have our own ithihas (history) filled with superheroes and mythological Gods whose stories and images are still in text form.”

The Adipurush actor continued, “We need to use pop culture smartly so that we can pass on the stories of our Gods to the generation of our children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes. I’m not saying we should shun Western superheroes. Not at all, but it’s time we brought focus to our own Gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today’s children are used to.”

Do you agree with Siddhant Karnick’s thoughts? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has slowed down at the worldwide box office and as per the latest update, the collection stands at 382.63 crores gross.

