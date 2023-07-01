Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in the streaming anthology Lust Stories 2, feels that mature conversations about s*x and lust are of prime importance in current times.

Lust Stories 2 delves into the significance of lust and s*x in nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal’s on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta‘s character as the grandmother highlighting the compelling narrative of the film directed by R. Balki.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur shared: “I strongly believe that having mature conversations about s*x and lust is key, especially when one is growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instills the right knowledge and information to a young person.”

Mrunal Thakur further mentioned: “If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world.”

In Lust Stories 2, Mrunal Thakur portrays a soon-to-be-wedded woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her “Dadi” (grandmother) about her perceived “lust quotient” with her future partner.

Lust Stories 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Reveals That One Skincare Habit That Has Turned The Gamechanger, Says Husband Ranveer Singh Feels “I’m Too Disciplined”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News