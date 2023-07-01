Deepika Padukone is “extremely disciplined” about her skincare.

The 37-year-old actress – who has been married to actor Ranveer Singh since 2018 – insists on taking her makeup off before bed every single night but admitted that her husband thinks she is often too dedicated to the wellbeing of her complexion but she thinks that “less is more” is the key to skincare.

Deepika Padukone told TweakIndia: “My husband feels I am too disciplined and he feels I need to let go sometimes. Taking off my makeup is one thing I am extremely disciplined about. I have always believed that less is more. It’s something I have watched my mother do as well which is keeping it simple but more importantly, keeping it consistent.”

The Pathaan star went on to add that hydration has been a constant in her life and that her skincare routine has “evolved” over the years because cleansing has become more frequent.

Deepika Padukone said: “Hydrating my skin and using sunscreen is something that I always did. How it evolved over a period of time is the cleansing. That’s something I wasn’t very regular with in my younger days. As I got older, I realised the importance of cleansing as well!”

Meanwhile, Deepika revealed that her morning routine consists of staying away from her phone and drinking hot water as she takes in the “peace and quiet” of her early starts.

Deepika Padukone said: “I snooze. I try not to scroll or get into my phone. My first thing is to sort of have some hot water in the morning or just some peace and quiet in the morning because usually once I am out of the door.”

