Warner Bros studio in Burbank caught a massive fire when a transformer blew on the lot. Following the accident, photos and videos began to surface of smoke billowing from the studio. There has been no official information about the breakout, a source described the incident as the sound of an explosion heard shortly when power was at least partially out on the lot. While there have been no casualties so far, netizens seem to have cash at the moment as they are calling it a marketing trick of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie.

The month of July will witness an epic showdown between Margot Robbie and Nolan’s highly anticipated movies. Not to forget that Tom Cruise is also behind the line as he will be coming with his Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One later in the month. However, before the epic theatrical showdown, netizens are commenting upon the massive fire breakout at the WB studio due to the promotion of their upcoming movies. Read on to find out what netizens have to say about it!

Barbie and Oppenheimer are two of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. While the director Christopher Nolan already made headlines after he used a real nuclear bomb to film the scene for his upcoming movie, netizens are calling it to be the promotional strategy for the movie led by Cillian Murphy. On the other hand, many are trolling Margot Robbie’s Barbie while comparing her movie with Oppenheimer.

Reacting to the news of a fire breakout at Warner Bros studio, a user commented, “Oops! Someone left the pink stove on,” while taking a dig at the Barbie movie.

Another added, “Very good oppenheimer marketing right there”

“Oppenheimer marketing has begun,” if that’s the marketing, we wonder how the actual movie would be!

“Christopher Nolan was seen at the sight. Rumours say it was the Barbie set!,” said another user.

With all that, let us know what do you think about Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

