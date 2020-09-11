It’s a new day and we are here with a new piece of trivia related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have several pieces dedicated to main actors like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha and others but today, it’s about one recurring actor.

Here we are talking about Magan who appears in the show as an employee in Jethalal’s Gada Electronics. He makes limited appearances but is well known for giving deadpan look even in serious situations. For the unversed, his name is Milind in real life and he carries an important responsibility at backstage.

Unknown to many, Milind (Dada) aka Magan is a dress man of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In fact, he even looks after the make-up department of the show. Isn’t that amazing, that even backstage a person is being given important roles for on-screen appearance.

In one of our recent articles, we even enlightened our readers about Daya Shankar Pandey aka Inspector Chalu Pandey. He too handles an important responsibility behind the scenes. Yes, you read that right! Daya Shankar Pandey is a creative consultant of the show. He has given some important inputs regarding characters and storylines, over the years. Interestingly, even before joining the cast, Pandey was already part of the show as a creative consultant.

Meanwhile, on the viewership front of the last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has garnered the third spot. The first two positions are held by Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. The light-hearted comedy show celebrated Ganesh festival last week. The show also made headlines when two prominent characters Anjali Bhabhi and Sodhi were replaced.

