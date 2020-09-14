Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law Says, "He Was A Typical Protective Brother"

Monday marks three months of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of the late actor feels it is time to slowly start healing while continuing to fight for justice for Sushant.

“Occasionally, I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the ‘Extended Family’ so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice,” Vishal tweeted from his unverified account on Monday morning.

In a blog post titled “Three months since the unimaginable loss”, Vishal wrote: “What’s happened is so surreal that we are partly still in trauma. Every now and then, we smile and laugh about something our children do and a wave of guilt takes over. We question ourselves if we have permission to smile when we have lost our brother. It will take us a long while before we go back to normal and I am pretty sure we will never be back to the status quo, but we will keep trying to heal and hopefully time will help.”

He also shared an anecdote talking about his college days when he was dating Sushant‘s sister Shweta and how Sushant Singh Rajput, being a protective brother, questioned his intentions.

“As for a sweet anecdote, when Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant Singh Rajput, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with a long-distance relationship. Rest is history!” he further wrote in the blog post.

Must Read: Khaali Peeli Song Renamed Beyonse Sharma Jayegi, Twitterati Still Disappointed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube