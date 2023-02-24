Salman Khan and trends go hand in hand. He’s one of the most successful and popular actors in the world with a humongous fan following. He also happens to be one of the kindest souls that you’ll ever come across and never misses an opportunity to help his fans globally. Now, we’ve got you a crossover that’ll put a smile on your face instantly and it’s Salman Khan X Wednesday Addams. He is definitely a trendsetter and his fans call him ‘Selmon Bhai’ with love. Scroll below to watch the parody!

Salman is hugely popular among his fans and especially on social media with over 58 million followers on Instagram. Now coming back to the topic, a while ago OTT giant Netflix released Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega in the lead and the show has been breaking records ever since. Fans across the globe are recreating her iconic dance moves on Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ and Khan unknowingly happens to be the latest addition to it.

Talking about the Salman Khan X Wednesday Addams crossover video, the clip happens to be from his 2014 hit film Kick. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

The crossover was shared on an Instagram page named ‘Baba Chuism’ in December last year but is still going viral for all the right reasons.

Watch Salman Khan X Wednesday Addams crossover here:

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

“Bhoi is always a trend maker..”

“Hollywood again copied Savlon bhai💀”

“Dekha Salman bhai ko copy kiya Wednesday ne 😂😂😂😂”

“Legit dancing with his hands 💀”

“Bhoi is source of every trend creation …..bhoi metaverse👏”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan X Wednesday Addams crossover? Tell us in the space below.

