Love Insurance Kompany Worldwide Box Office Day 4: 5th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2026

Pradeep Ranganathan’s charm is struggling at the box office. His latest venture, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has completed its first four days in theaters, and the numbers suggest that the film, despite hitting milestones, might miss the success mark. The science fiction romantic comedy delivered a lukewarm opening weekend. However, it has officially entered the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.

Entering The Top 5 of 2026

Pradeep Ranganathan has successfully pushed Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT) out of the Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. TTT had a lifetime gross collection of 38.75 crore, a figure LIK has surpassed in just four days.

Love Insurance Kompany Worldwide Box Office

The film showed great resilience on its first Monday. In India, the film has netted 25.5 crore, which translates to a gross of 30.09 crore. Combined with a steady 10 crore from the overseas markets, the global total stands at a respectable 40.09 crore.

Produced on a mid-to-high scale budget of 60 crore, Love Insurance Kompany has recovered only 42% of its costs through theatrical collections in India.

Check out the Top 5 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 83.92 crore Youth: 71.46 crore Love Insurance Kompany : 40.09 crore With Love: 39.74 crore

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 25.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 30.09 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Budget Recovery: 42%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 40.09 crore

Rated 7.3 on IMDb and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the official synopsis of the film says, “A man who believes in old-school love meets Dheema, a woman embracing tech-driven romance. Their growing relationship challenges modern love norms and pits them against Suriyan, a powerful CEO of a love app.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dacoit Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Adivi Sesh Is Exactly 4 Crore Away From Surpassing The Global Lifetime Total Of His Last Success!

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