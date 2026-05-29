Amazon MGM is riding high after the impressive theatrical success of the widely acclaimed sci-fi film Project Hail Mary. It has grossed $677.1 million worldwide so far and currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026. And now, the studio must hope to carry forward the box-office momentum created by the Ryan Gosling-starrer as it gears up for the release of another major film, Masters of the Universe, set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026.

Directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee), the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise features Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as Adam Glenn/He-Man. While Project Hail Mary was mounted on a bigger $200 million production budget and needed $500 million to break even at the box office (using the 2.5x multiplier rule), Masters of the Universe reportedly carries a $170 million price tag, meaning it is estimated to need around $425 million to reach its break-even threshold.

While it remains to be seen if the film can achieve this crucial box office milestone, let’s take a look at how much it would need to earn worldwide to surpass the lowest-grossing installment in the Thor franchise at the global box office.

Thor Franchise – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here’s how the four Thor films starring Chris Hemsworth performed at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Thor (2011): $449.3 million Thor: The Dark World (2013): $644.8 million Thor: Ragnarok (2017): $855.3 million Thor: Love and Thunder (2022): $760.9 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that the lowest-grossing Thor installment was the original 2011 film. This means that for Masters of the Universe to beat the lowest-grossing Thor film, it needs to earn at least $449.3 million worldwide.

According to an earlier projection by Box Office Pro, Masters of the Universe was tracking for a $25-35 million domestic opening. Although the film is generating decent buzz and has received early positive reactions, it still faces a few challenges. First, there’s a lack of a big star in the lead role. Nicholas Galitzine is a talented performer but a relatively lesser-known face. Can it pull off what David Corenswet did for James Gunn’s 2025 hit Superman?

Moreover, the film is based on the 1980s cartoon, which many younger moviegoers may not be aware of or relate to. If Masters of the Universe manages to overcome these hurdles, it can surpass the $449.3 million figure and overtake the lowest-grossing Thor film at the global box office. Having said that, the film’s final box office verdict will be clear only after its theatrical release on June 5.

What’s Masters of the Universe About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family, defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Matt Damon vs Tom Holland Worldwide Box Office Battle: Which Actor’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Were More Profitable?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News