The original Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini recently opened on the careers of women after they get married and what changes she has observed as compared to when she acted in movies. The veteran actor’s statement came during a press conference after a reporter asked this while citing examples of how actors namely Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt got married at peak of their respective careers and still churned out amazing movies.

Reverting to the question, the 74-year-old actor shared that she never really stopped working and in fact, she worked non-stop after tying the knot with actor Dharmendra in 1980. Further shedding light on the topic, Hema Malini also joked that people might have followed her footsteps, The actor-turned-politician also said that a wife has to sacrifice a little adding that it is nice to have an understanding husband.

Speaking at the press conference, according to ANI, Hema Malini stated, “I will not react to this much because I never stopped, I got married and continued working non-stop. So perhaps people saw me and are following me. It’s nice, the husband should understand that the woman whom he married, is a very talented person and people love to watch.” The actor continued, “But the wife has to sacrifice a little, being a wife.”

The ‘Sholay’ star further said, “She cannot immediately produce a child, then you know there is a stop. So if you are at that age and you are ready to work then why not” concluding, “If the producers are ready to sign you for such a huge amount and all then great.”

Hema Malini after getting married to Dharmendra in 1980 had two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema and Dharmendra shared screen space in multiple movies like ‘Raja Jani’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Kinara’, ‘Alibaba Aur 40 Chor’ and a few others.

