Hema Malini recently revealed that she was not very sure about doing Baghban as the film wanted her to play a mother to four grown-up sons while she was just 55. Malini was about to refuse the film but it was her mother who instilled some sense in the actress and asked her to do the film. Hema was still not sure, but her mother made sure that she did not let it pass.

The actress has been grabbing headlines ever since Dharmendra’s picture with his first wife Prakash Kaur went viral. The picture was from Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding and the Dream Girl actress’ absence from the festivities was obviously questioned.

Hema Malini played the role of a devoted wife to Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban and a mother of four boys, who was a perfect homemaker until when the day the grown-up men, busy with their families, show how hesitant they are to shoulder the responsibility of their old parents and separate them taking turns to provide them assistance. The film hit the right chord with audiences and also has been a material for memes for youth and kids who taunt their parents and are spoiled watching the film.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Hema Malini opened up on many aspects of her life. She even recalled rejecting her comeback film Baghban since she was not ready to play a mother of such four grown young men. In the interview with Bharathi S Pradhan, she revealed, “I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, my mother was sitting. After he left, I said, ‘Chaar itne bade bade ladka ka maa ka role karne ko bol raha hai (He’s asking me to play the mother of four grown-ups). How can I do this.’?”

But Hema Ji’s mother was very confident of the script offered by Ravi Chopra and did not let her daughter do a blunder by rejecting the film. Hema Malini completes her tale and says, “But my mother said, ‘No no no, you must do it!’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘No, the story is very good. You must do it.’ How she was after me. I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’ But before that I felt… See, before that, I wasn’t doing films. After a long gap, I was working. So I thought, ‘Why should I do this?’ But she said, ‘No, you must do this. The role is very nice.”

Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan rewrote the definition of romance with Baghban. Their portrayal of an aged husband and wife and their romantic journeys amidst separation made a place in the hearts of the audiences. Kudos to the Dream Girl’s mother for helping her not let go of such a great role.

