Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is heralded as one of the most beautiful women in the world. From being crowned Miss World in 1994 to her acclaimed performances in Bollywood and beyond, her career trajectory has only added to her aura. However, her beauty has become a topic of discussion after a BJP politician mentioned about her.

Amidst the week’s beginning, Maharashtra minister Vijaykumar Gavit became entangled in a controversy after making a statement that connected the regular consumption of fish to the potential of possessing eyes as captivating as those of the actress from “Ponniyin Selvan.”

As reported by news agency PTI, Vijaykumar Gavit, whose daughter Heena Gavit is a Lok Sabha member of the BJP, is heard saying that fish contains certain oils that contribute to smoother skin. “People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the minister said.

Gavit encountered criticism from political figures, with certain individuals raising concerns about the casual and non-serious tone of the statements. Amol Mitkari, an NCP legislator, emphasized that the minister’s focus should be directed toward resolving challenges experienced by tribal communities, rather than engaging in remarks deemed “frivolous.”

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane commented, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was helmed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film was released earlier this year and received positive to mixed responses from the audience.

