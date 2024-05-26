As expected, Srikanth showed huge growth on Saturday as 2.15 crores came in. On Friday, the film has brought in 1.18 crore so this is a very good increment in collections. To actually cross 2 crores mark is indeed solid and that’s what sets it up well for another good Sunday.

The film has been loved by the multiplex audience and Saturday numbers are in accordance to what such affairs gain over the weekends. The first and the second Saturday had shown very good growth as well and now the same has happened this weekend as well. The film will certainly cross 2 crores today but compared to the first two weekend, the growth would be relatively limited since there are IPL finals which will ensure that there is a lot of home entertainment as well that will keep a major chunk of audiences away.

Nonetheless, the Rajkummar Rao starrer has now crossed the 35 crores mark and currently stands at 35.35 crores. Today, it will come close to 38 crores which means the job has been done to ensure that 40 crores mark is comfortably crossed by the time the third week is through, and from there on its journey towards adding 10 crores more in its lifetime to achieve a half century score would begin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

