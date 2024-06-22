Thalapathy Vijay enjoys one of the craziest fandoms across the nation. Today, it’s a special occasion for both those crazy fans and the Kollywood superstar himself as the latter is celebrating his birthday. As expected, his die-hard fans and admirers are going bonkers and celebrating the occasion with full zest. However, one unfortunate incident has happened with a fan and below is all you need to know!

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, born on 22nd June 1974, is popularly known as just Vijay or Thalapathy Vijay. The actor has been in the Tamil industry for over three decades now, and in this long journey, he has established himself as one of the biggest superstars of all time. Currently, he’s considered to be the biggest crowd-puller in Kollywood. Not just films, but Vijay has also attained popularity through his charity work.

Fans have arranged several events and welfare activities today to mark Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. ECR Saravanan (chief of Vijay’s fan club ECR Chennai) has also arranged a trickery show for fans. However, the event witnessed an unpleasant incident when a young guy set his hand on fire while performing a stunt using kerosene, as per ETimes.

Thankfully, the people at the event reacted quickly and took control of the situation. The fire on the hand was put off quickly, leaving that guy with minor injuries. This incident has once again sparked the debate about Thalapathy Vijay’s overenthusiastic fans.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in The Greatest Of All Time, which is scheduled to release on 5th September 2024. The second single from the film, Chinna Chinna Kangal, will be out today. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

