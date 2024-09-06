Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, is enjoying a glorious ride. Due to the lack of big films in the Hindi market, it continues to mint impressive numbers. In the latest development, the film crossed the mark of 740 crores, and now, it is just a few crores away from hitting the milestone of 750 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Stree sequel, backed by the goodwill of its predecessor and the hype of Maddock Supernatural Universe, created history by becoming the first Indian horror film to enter the 700-crore club globally. It’s a historic achievement for a film that lacks star power, thus proving the power of good content.

Yesterday, Stree 2 completed its third week and summed up its Indian box office run at 526.43 crores net in 22 days. Including taxes, it equals a gross domestic total of 621.18 crores. In overseas, the film has amassed 122 crores gross so far, as per the last update. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 743.18 crores gross.

By the end of today, Stree 2 will be crossing the 750 crore milestone, and after that, it will be cruising towards the 800 crore club. Of course, the journey won’t be that easy as the film has already been watched by a big chunk of the cinemagoing population, and we might have to wait for more than expected to see the task being accomplished.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Stree 2 after 22 days:

India net- 526.43 crores

India gross- 621.18 crores

Overseas gross- 122 crores

Worldwide gross- 743.18 crores

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15.

