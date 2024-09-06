With Leo, we saw that Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a good fan base in the Hindi belt. Despite not being released in the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), the film took a decent start and became a success with its Hindi-dubbed version. Unfortunately, the superstar is not unleashing his true potential, and even the makers of his films aren’t making any efforts to promote the film in Hindi. Again, with The Greatest Of All Time, a similar thing happened. Keep reading for the detailed day 1 box office report!

Just like Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay has built his loyal fan base in the Hindi territory with his dubbed films, which are telecasted on TV. However, this popularity hasn’t been channeled properly, as none of Vijay’s theatrical releases are promoted well in the Hindi circuit. His last film, Leo, had an organic buzz on the ground, and that helped it start at 2.85 crores.

According to reports, The Greatest Of All Time’s 4-week OTT window (for the Hindi-dubbed version) killed its chances of being showcased in the national cinema chains in the Hindi belt. As a result, it lost a significant chunk of business yesterday. Still, Thalapathy Vijay’s star power pulled off a decent start, as the film recorded a day 1 collection of 2.10 crores net.

Yes, The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) earned 2.10 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office, registering the fifth biggest opening for a Kollywood film with the Hindi-dubbed version. The list is topped by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, which earned 20.25 crores net on day 1 with its Hindi version in 2018.

Take a look at the top 5 Hindi dubbed openers from Kollywood:

2.0 – 20.25 crores Kabali – 5.21 crores Leo – 2.85 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 2.18 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 2.10 crores

