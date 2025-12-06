De De Pyaar De 2 has entered the fourth week of its box office run. The journey has turned challenging with increased competition from Dhurandhar while Tere Ishk Mein was already posing a threat. The screen count has also reduced. Will Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh be able to beat Kesari Chapter 2? Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has DDPD 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 added 17 lakhs to its kitty on day 22. It witnessed a 57.5% drop compared to 40 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The footfalls have been impacted as Anshul Sharma’s directorial is getting sandwiched between Tere Ishk Mein and Dhurandhar.

The overall box office collection in India has come to 88.67 crores net, which is approximately 104.63 crores in gross earnings. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan’s romantic drama was made on a reported budget of 135 crores. In 22 days, the makers have recovered 65.68% of the estimated investments.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Day 22: 17 lakhs

Total: 88.67 crores

Will it beat Kesari Chapter 2?

It’s Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar now! The Bollywood romantic drama is only 5.81 crores away from beating the historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crores). If it manages to showcase a good jump this weekend, De De Pyaar De 2 may get closer to its milestone. However, the reduced screen count may soon lead to its exit from theatres as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is also arriving on Christmas 2025.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 88.67 crores

Budget recovery: 65.68%

India gross: 104.63 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 127.63 crores

