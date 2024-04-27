When the trailer of Ruslaan arrived, it promised an out and out action thriller with masala elements in it. Also, Ayush Sharma had done an action film Antim – The Final Truth which came post pandemic and he did gather some eyeballs for what he did in there. Hence, with his third film also belonging to the action genre, it was expected that this time around he would go the whole hog.

He has done that as well with Ruslaan, but the film arrived at select theatres and shows and primarily managed to find audiences in the interiors and at single screens. As a result of this, the first day of collections came to 1.08 crore. One just hopes though that there are jumps seen over the weekend because for many weeks now, the opening day numbers for films are hovering around 1 crore mark (or lesser). It’s getting more and more challenging to get audiences in theatres, and that’s very disheartening.

In fact, Crew is the last new release from Bollywood where audiences were seen in theatres, and till that time, at least something or the else was running, be it Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and to some extent even Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. However, something sudden and drastic has really happened lately, and the dry run has just been ongoing since the Eid releases. One just hopes that there is a turnaround, though more universally appealing films with more established stars are needed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

