With lack of any sort of competition, Madgaon Express managed to live on for yet another week as 2.72 crores came in. This was the fifth week in the running for the film and the week before, it had collected 3.62 crores. As a result of that, the drop is very reasonable, and now the film can expect to stay further stable since there is a further dry period ahead for at least a fortnight. The box office collections of day 36 were as follows.

This can well be seen from the fact that yesterday, on its sixth Friday, Madgaon Express collected 33 lakhs and that’s practically (almost) the same as last Friday when 35 lakhs had come in. The film is running at very few screens and at one or at most two shows per multiplex. Still, there are reasonable footfalls that are evidenced on a daily basis, as was seen during the weekdays gone by as well when around 25 lakhs came on a daily basis.

As it had happened last week, too, hopefully, there would be a good jump in collections of Madgaon Express seen this week, too. Last week it had missed out on hitting the 1 crore mark on Sunday as 74 lakhs had come in. It would indeed be miraculous if somehow the film ends up going on a high all over again this weekend and actually breaches the 1 crore mark. So far, the quirky comedy has collected 33 crores and is now all set to go past the 35 crores mark rather comfortably.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

