Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan emerged as the first clean Hit of Bollywood in 2024 and performed much better than anyone ever expected. While the pace has now slowed down at the Indian box office, the film recently hit the domestic milestone of 150 crores. Apart from that, it has reinstated Ajay’s stronghold over the city of Mumbai. Keep reading to know more!

The Vikas Bahl directorial is an official Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. Apart from Ajay and Madhavan, the horror thriller also features Janki Bodiwala, Jyothika, and Anngad Raaj in key roles. The way this film has performed at the Indian box office highlights the importance of a well-cut trailer that helps in building the buzz in the pre-release phase. Thankfully, after a brilliant initial start, the film got good support from the audience word-of-mouth.

As per the recent collection update, Shaitaan has earned 150 crores at the Indian box office. While this is really a solid total considering the genre, another impressive thing is that the film has earned almost 50 crores out of its total collection from Mumbai alone. Yes, it is learned that around 45 crores have come from Mumbai.

This is not the first time Ajay Devgn’s film has pulled off wonders in Mumbai. In fact, Mumbai has emerged as the strongest territory for the actor in the past few years. All of his previous blockbusters, like Drishyam 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Golmaal Again, have performed exceptionally well in Mumbai.

For those who don’t know, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior amassed 144 crores from Mumbai and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film in Mumbai. Drishyam 2 just missed the century and did a business of 93 crores in the city.

