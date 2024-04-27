In the post-pandemic era, the real Eid blockbusters are missing for Bollywood, and while there was hope for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it has turned out to be a major failure at the Indian box office. Starring two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the big-screen extravaganza has shocked the industry with its performance. Keep reading to know more!

With a prolific director like Ali Abbas Zafar handling the film, expectations were really sky-high. We have seen in the past that Ali has churned out some really mind-blowing action sequences, and this time, with performers like Akshay and Tiger in his hands, the product was expected to be no less than a bazooka. In reality, the audience has given a big thumbs down to the content.

Despite the arrival on Eid and securing a good chunk of screens in a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan underperformed on the opening day and failed even to hit the 20 crore mark. Further, the unfavorable word-of-mouth put the film in trouble, and the performance remained poor in the following days.

Coming to the latest collection update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has gone below the 1 crore mark on a daily basis now, and yesterday, it earned just 0.45 crore. In terms of the overall total, the film has earned just 59.40 crores at the Indian box office after 16 days. Today and tomorrow, the number will definitely go above 1 crore, but that won’t be of any use.

Looking at the current pace, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer might cross 65 crores at a snail’s pace, but it will miss the mark of 70 crores. So, overall, it’s a disastrous result at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, the film was released on 11th April and also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in key roles. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

