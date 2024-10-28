Shilpa Shirodkar, a former Bollywood actress, has made headlines recently with her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 18. Known for her strong presence on the show, she has captured the audience’s attention. Shilpa is also known as the sister-in-law of South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. Let’s take a closer look at her life and career.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in November 1973, Shilpa Shirodkar started her career as a model. In 1989, she made her acting debut in the film Bhrashtachar, directed by Ramesh Sippy. She played the role of a blind girl in this film, which also starred Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty. This role marked her entry into the Hindi film industry and helped her gain recognition.

Shilpa continued to act in films throughout the 1990s, working with top Bollywood stars such as Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Suniel Shetty. Her notable films include Khuda Gawah, Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, and Mrityudand. She was especially popular in films with Mithun Chakraborty, with whom she worked on nine projects. Shilpa even received a Filmfare Award nomination for her performance in Khuda Gawah.

A Shift in Focus: Marriage and Family Life

Despite a flourishing career, Shilpa took a step back from the film industry in 2000 after marrying Aparesh Ranjit, a banker in the United Kingdom. She moved to London and decided to focus on her family. The couple has a daughter named Anoushka Ranjit. Shilpa remained away from the limelight for over a decade, dedicating herself to her personal life.

Return to the Screen

After a long break, Shilpa returned to acting in 2013, this time through television. She starred in the popular TV show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, which was well-received by audiences. Her success in television continued with roles in shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka and Savitri Devi College and Hospital.

In 2024, Shilpa made another leap into reality TV by joining Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. Her participation in the show has once again put her in the spotlight, where she is known for her strong opinions and memorable interactions with other contestants.

Her Bond with Mahesh Babu

Aside from her acting career, Shilpa is known for her close bond with her brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu. She often shares moments of their relationship on social media, highlighting their strong family ties. In interviews, Shilpa has spoken warmly about Mahesh, saying that while the world views him as a superstar to her, he is simply a loving brother. Shilpa also connects with Mahesh’s children, Sitara and Gautam.

