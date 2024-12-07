The mass destruction mode of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 remained as it is even on the second day. Considering the extraordinary opening of almost 180 crores, it was very much on the cards that the film would go down on the second day. But despite a drop, it has managed to earn almost 100 crores on day 2, which is incredible. Just think of it: the opening day of 100 crores is just like climbing Everest, and here, the magnum opus stayed close to the century mark on the second day despite a fall. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

On the opening day, Telugu states dominated the number game, and now that the opening day rush is gone, the Hindi heartland is driving the major business. Considering the craze for Pushpa’s character, the Pushpa sequel was always a big attraction in the Hindi belt, more than any other region. Since word-of-mouth is also favorable among the masses, the film is spitting fire.

As per the latest collection update, Pushpa 2 earned a staggering 97 crores on day 2. The Hindi-dubbed version contributed the biggest chunk. With a little more push from the Telugu version, it would have touched 100 crores yesterday. Still, the number is really huge, and it takes the overall two-day collection to 276.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

With such a big total in just 2 days, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. For the unversed, Pushpa did a business of 268 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office.

The film will comfortably exceed 450 crores in its four-day opening weekend. After that, it’ll be interesting to see how it proceeds.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Total- 276.25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

