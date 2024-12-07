The fever of Pushpa 2 has been caught all across the nation, and we’re all set to witness another blast today. After an unprecedented opening day, the film saw an expected dip on the second day, but today, being Saturday, a big rise has been witnessed in the advance booking for day 3. This ensures a 100 crore+ score is loading at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

On the opening day, the Telugu version had a big lead, but from yesterday onwards, the Hindi-dubbed version started to dominate in pre-sales, and it was on the cards considering the massive response the film is enjoying in the Hindi heartland. Today, the Hindi version is going full throttle and will easily push the biggie ahead of the 100 crore mark in net collection.

It is learned that before the first show started today, Pushpa 2 sold a huge 14.95 lakh+ tickets for day 3 through advance booking. This is a big number, and these sales equal a collection of 47.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. Compared to day 2’s 33.67 crores, it’s a massive jump of 40.18%.

Among states, Telangana is in the lead with the advance booking worth 8.38 crore gross for day 3. It is followed by Maharashtra’s 8.01 crore gross. Surprisingly, Tamil Nadu is slightly ahead of Andhra Pradesh with 4.68 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh sold tickets worth 4.60 crore gross.

Among cities, Hyderabad is at the top with box office bookings worth 7.15 crore gross. Mumbai is the second best-performing center, with 4.70 crore gross.

Apart from the massive bookings for day 3, expect crazy footfalls for Pushpa 2 through over-the-counter ticket sales, considering it’s Saturday. So, some more records would be broken today at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

