Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally entered the 200-crore club at the box office, and this calls for a celebration. The film, in 3 days, stands at a massive 205 – 206 crore with its Hindi version. On the third day, it witnessed a good jump at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, December 7, the action film earned a range of 74 – 75 crore. This number might escalate further since the night shows have had a brilliant occupancy. The film registered an occupancy of 82% in the night.

The film earned more than its opening day at the box office. It earned 72 crore on the opening day and has now took a brilliant jump from the opening day.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Enters 200 Crore Club

The Hindi version of the film has entered the 200 crore club, and Allu Arjun has made a smashing entry into the club in three days. In fact, in three days, the film has earned 72 crore on day 1, 59 crore on day 2, and almost 75+ crore on day 3, taking the total to 205+ crore.

Allu Arjun Strikes Shaitaan

In the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 in Hindi, the film has surpassed Ajay Devgn‘s Shaitaan at the box office, occupying the spot as the sixth highest-grossing in Hindi.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 at the box office.

Stree 2: 627.50 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.20 crore Singham Again: 274.50 crore Fighter: 215 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 206 crore* (estimated) Shaitaan: 151 crore Munjya: 108 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office: 3 Records Kartik Aaryan Will Fail To Break Despite Creating History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News