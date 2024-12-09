Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting the box office on fire, and mind you, this is only the start. In only 4 days, it entered the 500 crore club and became the ninth highest-grossing Indian film. Another humongous day is on the cards and the trends suggest first Monday of Allu Arjun starrer will be better than RRR. Scroll below for advance booking update on day 5.

Advance booking collection

As per Track Box Office, Pushpa 2 has registered advance booking sales of 15.73 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Over 67K tickets have been sold across the nation, all languages included. Chhattisgarh is currently the best-performing state, followed by Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

Despite a normal working Monday, Pushpa 2 is seeing tremendous occupancy throughout the day. The spot bookings will get bigger and better during the early and late evening show, which will set the pace for a huge Monday.

Pushpa 2 vs RRR

On its first Monday, SS Rajamouli led RRR had registered advance booking sale of 14.04 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). This means Pushpa 2 has an edge over the historical action drama and has high chances to score better earnings today.

Box Office Collection

So far, Allu Arjun and Sukumar‘s film has surpassed every possible expectation. It has become the fastest Hindi film to have crossed the 250 crore mark. If that’s not enough, today it will become the fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in the Hindi belt.

Talking about all languages, Pushpa 2 box office collections stand at 539.25 crores in four days. It earned 143 crores on Sunday and clocked in the biggest Sunday in the history of the Indian box office. Earlier RRR held the record with earnings of 102.30 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 4: With Over 290 Crores, Scores Highest Single Day + 4-Day Total – Rampage Continues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News