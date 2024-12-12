A former Kanye West employee has filed a $150 million lawsuit and leveled multiple accusations against the rapper. The woman claimed that she was swiftly terminated after reporting sexually explicit text messages he allegedly sent. The plaintiff, who plans to file the suit as Jane Doe in the upcoming weeks, is accusing the 47-year-old of “religious discrimination, sexual harassment, and whistleblower retaliatory termination.”

Kanye West’s Text Messages To The Victim

It has also been reported that the text messages that the woman received from West were “extremely graphic and grotesque.” The rapper also allegedly used anti-Semitic and hostile language in the text messages.

“The anti-semitism that is contained in these direct messages are worse than anything he has ever said on public platforms or included in former cases,” an insider claimed, per The Mirror. They also went on to add that the abuse was “so bad that the employee was prescribed anti-anxiety medication and regular IVs.”

Reason Why The Alleged Victim Was Terminated From Her Job

The woman was reportedly fired from her job after she shared these messages with her supervisor and requested assistance. The former employee described the environment as hellish, with no support. The alleged victim claims she attempted to resolve the issue privately and amicably with Kanye West‘s team. However, they allegedly turned their back on the situation.

In a statement, the victim’s attorney said, “Our client was significantly disrespected, verbally antagonized and faced a very hostile work environment. When she shared text messages from Mr. West with her superiors to show how she was being treated, she was quickly terminated after almost a year of diligent work.”

The attorney added, “It’s time that Mr. West is held accountable for his actions towards his female employees in front of a jury. This will be a massive discrimination lawsuit that is all laid out in text messages and it is definitely forthcoming.”

