Many of you might be aware that the popular movie database entertainment portal IMDb houses a list/widget. The widget includes a list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb. These titles are then ranked according to the aggregate number of pageviews by IMDb.

The Winner

Without beating around the bush, we’ll come straight to the point. So the film, which has topped IMDb’s most anticipated new Indian movies and shows list, is none other than Ajay Devgn’s eagerly anticipated movie ‘Raid 2’.

Raid 2 Release Date

Raid 2 is all set for a theatrical release on 1st May 2025. After completing its theatrical run, the movie will start streaming on the Netflix OTT platform.

Raid 2 Plot, Director & Cast

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta (Director – Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Raid), the film features Ajay Devgn and is a sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn reprises his role of the upright and fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. How he locks horns with a powerful politician (played by Riteish Deshmukh) and what problems he must deal with on his mission to eradicate black money, form the film’s underlying plot.

The movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in interesting roles. It should be interesting to see whether Raid 2 will be able to replicate the critical and commercial success of its predecessor, Raid.

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing this article), along with their release dates and respective platforms:

10. April May 99

Release Date: 16th May 2025

16th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

9. Hit: The Third Case

Release Date: 1st May 2025

1st May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

8. The Bhootnii

Release Date: 1st May 2025

1st May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

7. Phule

Release Date: 25th April 2025

25th April 2025 Platform: Cinemas

6. Thug Life

Release Date: 5th June 2025

5th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

5. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Release Date: 25th April 2025

25th April 2025 Platform: Netflix

4. Chhabi

Release Date: 9th May 2025

9th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

3. Retro

Release Date: 1st May 2025

1st May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

2. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date: 9th May 2025

9th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

1. Raid 2

Release Date: 1st May 2025

1st May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

