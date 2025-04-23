Many of you might be aware that the popular movie database entertainment portal IMDb houses a list/widget. The widget includes a list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb. These titles are then ranked according to the aggregate number of pageviews by IMDb.
The Winner
Without beating around the bush, we’ll come straight to the point. So the film, which has topped IMDb’s most anticipated new Indian movies and shows list, is none other than Ajay Devgn’s eagerly anticipated movie ‘Raid 2’.
Raid 2 Release Date
Raid 2 is all set for a theatrical release on 1st May 2025. After completing its theatrical run, the movie will start streaming on the Netflix OTT platform.
Raid 2 Plot, Director & Cast
Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta (Director – Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Raid), the film features Ajay Devgn and is a sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn reprises his role of the upright and fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. How he locks horns with a powerful politician (played by Riteish Deshmukh) and what problems he must deal with on his mission to eradicate black money, form the film’s underlying plot.
The movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in interesting roles. It should be interesting to see whether Raid 2 will be able to replicate the critical and commercial success of its predecessor, Raid.
Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing this article), along with their release dates and respective platforms:
10. April May 99
- Release Date: 16th May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
9. Hit: The Third Case
- Release Date: 1st May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
8. The Bhootnii
- Release Date: 1st May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
7. Phule
- Release Date: 25th April 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
6. Thug Life
- Release Date: 5th June 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
5. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins
- Release Date: 25th April 2025
- Platform: Netflix
4. Chhabi
- Release Date: 9th May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
3. Retro
- Release Date: 1st May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
2. Bhool Chuk Maaf
- Release Date: 9th May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
1. Raid 2
- Release Date: 1st May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
